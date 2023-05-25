Rakkam Sangma urges Ardent Basaiawmoit to put an end to fast over reservation

Shillong, May 25: Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam Sangma on Thursday has expressed concern that the Supreme Court may strike down the job reservation policy that the state is currently enjoying right now.

Sangma has urged the Nongkrem MLA Ardent Basaiawmoit who is currently on an indefinite hunger strike to put an end to such kind of politics and drama.

He also said that the state is currently at the mercy of the Honourable Supreme Court. Sangma cited the 1992 Supreme Court Judgment in the Indira Sawhny case that reservation should not exceed 50 percent.

He said that luckily Meghalaya is enjoying 85 percent job reservation for the Khasi, Jaintia & Garos.

He said that Basaiawmoit’s action may lead to a great failure and may even risk the future of the students in the state. He added that like in Maharashtra, if SC struck down our job reservation policy, we will be the loser.

“So would appeal to every citizen and leader of state we have to understand the consequences of the actions done today. With this kind of politics and drama we are playing with fire and that fire will burn everybody including Voice of the People Party (VPP), mentioned Sangma.