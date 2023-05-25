Woman dies in Guwahati water supply pipe burst, several affected

Guwahati, May 25/–/ A woman was reportedly swept away in a major water gush triggered by a water supply pipe burst in the Kharghuli area here on Thursday afternoon.

According to sources, the deceased woman has been identified as Sumitra Rabha.

According to reports, several persons were injured in the incident while several hundreds of residents were affected. The injured were rushed to the nearby hospitals for treatment.

State Disaster Response Force personnel were pressed in for rescue and evacuation efforts.

The water pipe is reported to have been installed by Gammon India as a part of the JICA water supply project that was inaugurated in the area recently.

A video that went viral on social media showed streams of water gushing upwards from the broken pipe and rising up several hundred metres in the air, sweeping away vehicles, including four wheelers, two wheelers and damaging several houses in the vicinity.

On the other hand, affected residents have expressed their anger and frustration over the incident, also questioning the quality and thickness of the water supply pipe. Many have demanded compensation from the authorities concerned for the damage caused to their property.