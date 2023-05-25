VPP looks forward to open debate with NPP state chief on reservation ratio

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 25: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has appreciated the state president of the ruling NPP  for accepting the VPP’s  challenge  for a open debate to prove that the demand for the reworking on the ratio of reservation as per the population structure is illogical and wrong.

In a statement, the party appealed to a neutral institution/agency to organise an open one-on-one debate between the Spokesperson of the VPP, Dr Batskhem Myrboh and the State President of the NPP, Dr W R Kharlukhi, MP (Rajya Sabha). It is highly appreciative if the debate can be organized at the earliest.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.