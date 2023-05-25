VPP looks forward to open debate with NPP state chief on reservation ratio

Shillong, May 25: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has appreciated the state president of the ruling NPP for accepting the VPP’s challenge for a open debate to prove that the demand for the reworking on the ratio of reservation as per the population structure is illogical and wrong.

In a statement, the party appealed to a neutral institution/agency to organise an open one-on-one debate between the Spokesperson of the VPP, Dr Batskhem Myrboh and the State President of the NPP, Dr W R Kharlukhi, MP (Rajya Sabha). It is highly appreciative if the debate can be organized at the earliest.