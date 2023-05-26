2 students from WKH secure ranks in SSLC Examination

Nongstpin, May 26: Two students from West Khasi Hills (WKH) District have featured in the list of the top 20 in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination, 2023 results of which were declared by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) on Friday.

These two students are Springfield Snaitang of Sibsingh Memorial Govt HSS Nongpyndeng who secured the 8th position with 556 marks and Amelari Kyrpang Puwein of Anderson HSS Upper New Nongstoin who was placed in the 12th position with 552 marks.

Meanwhile, Dasuk Mynsiem Dkhar of Anderson HSS bagged the 4th position in the top 10 of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Examination with a total marks of 445. The results were declared today by MBoSE.