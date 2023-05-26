Garo Hills continues poor show with only 31.94% passing

Tura, May 26: After improving to an all-time high of over 34% last year, the pass percentage of the entire Garo Hills region tumbled by over 2% with only 31.94% of students that appeared for the SSLC this year passing through. The overall pass percent of the entire state stood at 51.93.

The best performing district in Garo Hills was West Garo Hills with 36.58% students passing. The total number of students that appeared in the district was 9925 while 3631 of these passed.

The next best was the district of East Garo Hills with 2897 students appearing for the exam and 1020 passing for an average of 35.2%. All the other three districts recorded below 30%. In SGH, a total of 2709 appeared and only 755 passed while in SWGH a total of 3573 appeared and only 955 sailed through. In NGH, a total of 3821 students took the exam and only 962 passed. NGH was the worst performer with only an overall pass percent of 25.17.

Overall a total of 22925 students appeared for the exams in Garo Hills this year with only 7323 sailing through.

On expected lines, urban centers hogged all the limelight with Tura doing the best in terms of achievers. The plain belt, which has been regularly amongst the top 20, once again continued to shine with 3 rank holders.

After Shillong, the highest number of toppers came from the town of Tura, with 6 of them being amongst the top 20, including the topper, Samridhya Das.

As has been the case, Sherwood School continued their stellar show taking positions 1, 3 and 6 in the state.

Sadly many schools, mostly from the rural centres saw none pass the exams, showing the divide that needs immediate curtailing if education has to be taken seriously.

At least 5 schools from the rural belt in Garo Hills drew a complete blank with none passing despite more than 100s of students appearing from these schools.

