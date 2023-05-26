Chief of WFI, Brij Bhushan Singh says POCSO is being “misused”

Shillong, May 26: Brij Bhushan Singh, chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), who has been charged under the POCSO Act, alleges the law is being “misused on a large scale” and declares that “we will force the government to change” it.

He said this on Thursday during a gathering in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, to discuss plans for a gathering of seers he had called for on June 5.

The focus of the controversy is BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj, who is accused of sexually abusing female wrestlers, including a minor.

Leading national wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting the WFI president at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since April 23 and calling for his arrest.

“Children, the elderly, and seers are being victimised by the abuse of this law. Even authorities are susceptible to its abuse, according to the Kaiserganj MP. He declared, “Under the guidance of seers, we will pressure the government to amend the (POCSO) law.

The Delhi Police have filed two FIRs against the head of the WFI. The first FIR relates to charges of sexual harassment made against Brij Bhushan Singh by a young wrestler, for which he has been charged under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. A second FIR deals with outraging modesty.