Hotel owner murdered, body parts dumped in Kerala’s Palakkad

Shillong, May 26: Body parts of a hotel owner from Malappuram in Kerala were discovered in a trolley bag after he was murdered. The body parts were found near Attapady Ghat road in Palakkad district.

The deceased, identified as Siddique, had been reported missing by his son on Thursday of last week.

On the basis of the complaint, investigations into the situation was conducted.

Sujith Das, the Malappuram SP, claims that the murder happened between May 18 and May 19.

In connection with the investigation, three people were detained.

One of those taken into custody was revealed to be a hotel employee, while the second suspect was a female who was a friend of the employee.