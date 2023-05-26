5 students from WJH secure positions amongst top 20 in SSLC Exam

Jowai, May 27: Three students of North Liberty HS School, Jowai brought laurel and pride to the school and West Jaintia Hills (WJH) district by securing positions amongst top 20 ranks in the SSLC Examination , results of which were declared by MBoSE today.

Ressa Ee Christine Suting secured the 11th position with 96.16% marks, Mendelssohn Langstang came in 14th position with 91.66% and Rilanaika Sari in 20th position. The principal of the school, B. Richard Uriah lauded the students for their starling performance brining laurels to the school.

Sanikawan challam was another student from the district who secured a position in the top 20. She is a student of QC Springside English Secondary School Jowai, she secured the 13th position while Dalammiki Dauni Rymbai of KJP Synod Mihngi came in 20th position.