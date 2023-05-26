Jaipur plunges into darkness as gusty winds, heavy rain create havoc

The speed of the storm, reported on Thursday night, was faster than the Taute storm that hit the state at a speed of about 75 KM in May 2021.

Owing to the rain and gusty winds, Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 17.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, making it the coldest May night in the city in the last 50 years.

In fact, in the last 24 hours, it rained heavily in Jaipur, Tonk, Karauli, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur, Jodhpur, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Ganganagar, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Bharatpur, Dausa, Sikar, Nagaur and Alwar.

Due to the storm, trees, plants, walls, electric poles and hoardings came crashing down at many places in the city, causing a lot of damage.

Flight operations also remained affected for about an hour.

Apart from Jaipur, several other districts, including Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, received heavy rain and hailstorm. Due to rain, thunderstorm and hailstorm, the day’s maximum temperature in many cities of the state also plunged below normal by 8 degrees Celsius.

Many districts recorded a minimum temperature of under 20 degree Celsius due to the sudden spell of rains and hailstorm.

While Ajmer recorded 18.1 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara registered 18.2 degrees, Vanashali — 17.3, Sikar — 16.5 which was the lowest minimum temperature in the state.

Besides, Chittaurgarh had 17.5 degrees, Churu which was reeling under 45 degrees a few days back, plummeted to 18.5 degrees.

Around midnight, the Met department issued a red alert in districts like Jaipur, Dausa, Alwar, Bhilwara, Ajmer and Sawai Madhopur and warned of gusty winds upto 70-80 Kmph.