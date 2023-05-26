51.93 per cent pass SSLC Examination 2023 conducted by MBoSE

Guwahati, May 26: Overall 51.93 per cent students have passed in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination, 2023 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE), results of which were declared today.

26,629 students out of the 51,280 who appeared in the examination, were declared successful.

Fifty-two students have shared the first 20 ranks. Samridhya Das (570 marks) of Sherwood School, Tura topped the list of successful candidates by securing the first position. He got letter marks in six subjects (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,H)