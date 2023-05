Shillong, May 26: Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh today met the VPP Ardent Basaiawmoit who has been on a hunger strike since Tuesday demanding a ‘proper reservation policy’ in the state.

During the meeting, both the leaders them were seen debating on the Reservation Policy.

Ampareen Lyngdog yesterday called upon the VPP president to call off thre hunger strike and come of dialogue with the government over the issue raised by him.