Border defence villages coming up on Chinese side near Uttarakhand

Shillong, May 26: China, which already has a dispute with India over its border, has begun constructing border defence communities close to Uttarakhand. 250 dwellings make up these border villages, which are being constructed 11 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Additionally, China is involved in the construction of 55–56 homes that are still under People’s Liberation Army (PLA) control, 35 kilometres distant from the LAC and Uttarakhand. It intends to build 400 villages along the border alone in the eastern part.

China and Uttarakhand are separated by 350 kilometres of border. A lack of opportunities for employment causes the majority of border settlements to experience outbound migration.

These settlements are vast complexes with all the amenities. The LAC, which is the border between India and China, is where the Indian Army previously stated that it was keeping an eye on the situation.

According to a senior BRO official, a six-kilometer tunnel will be built between Bundi and Garbiyang on the Ghatiabagar-Lipulekh road in Uttarakhand to improve access to the Lipulekh pass frontier station on the India-China border.