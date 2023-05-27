Army Chief General Manoj Pande to visit violence hit Manipur today

Shillong, May 27: Army Chief General Manoj Pande will visit Manipur today to assess the security situation in light of the recent unrest there.

Army officials said that the Eastern Command authorities would inform the Army Chief on the steps taken to calm the situation.

Amid allegations of new violence in the state, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles have increased security throughout Manipur.

Security forces in Churchandpur and Imphal East prevented the shooting incidents between the two communities, when some armed men opened fire and fled to higher ground, according to the Army. However, no casualties were reported, and additional operations were under progress.

Due to the Manipur High Court (HC) ordering the state to follow a 10-year-old recommendation to grant the non-tribal Meitei community Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, there have been deadly confrontations in Manipur.

Manipur has seen ethnic conflict earlier this month. At least 60 people had died during the unrest and several houses were set on fire.