Man suffering from hydrophobia kills woman in Rajasthan, arrested

Shillong, May 28: A 24-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly killed an elderly woman in Rajasthan’s Pali district and ate her flesh.

The accused was taken into custody by the police and taken to a hospital after it was believed that he had hydrophobia. Mumbai resident Surendra Thakur has been named as the accused.

Thakur has been accused with cannibalism in addition to being charged with murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to a doctor at Bangar Hospital, Surendra Thakur is suffering from hydrophobia, a fear of water brought on by a late-stage rabies infection, possibly as a result of being bitten by a rabid dog in the past but not receiving the appropriate care.

The incident occurred on Friday in Saradhana village, under Sendra police station, according to the police, who cited witnesses. Shanti Devi, 65, the victim, was killed by the accused when she went to feed her livestock, according to the accusers.

“The accused is acting aggressively and like a patient who is mentally ill. He is currently undergoing a medical evaluation at the hospital where we have admitted him”, said Sukhram Bishnoi, the deputy superintendent of police for Jaitaran.