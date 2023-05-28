One killed in late night strike on Kyiv by Russian drones

Shillong, May 28: At least one person killed and three were injured during Russia’s nighttime airstrike on Kyiv, which saw the defensive systems shoot down at least 20 drones heading for the capital.

A 41-year-old man was killed in the Solomyanskyi neighbourhood of the city by drone debris that fell on a petrol station, according to Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kiev. According to the military administration in Kiev, the strike on the city left at least three persons hurt.

On the Telegram messaging channel, Klitschko stated that “air defence forces have already destroyed more than 20 UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) moving towards Kyiv.”

Witnesses reported that many people stood on their balconies during the air raid sirens that began to sound just after midnight on Sunday, some yelling phrases like “Glory to air defence.”