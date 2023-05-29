Symbolism, Parliament

Symbolically, a new era dawns in the history of India which has run on democratic lines for three quarters of a century. Despite the eruption of a row over the exclusion of President Droupadi Murmu from the historic event, the solemn inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday has significance at multiple levels. For one, the vast increase in the number of seats for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha meets the first requirement for an increase in the number of people’s representatives in both Houses for the future. The way is clear for a constituency delimitation exercise, which could start by 2026 and the seat increases are possible from the time of the 2029 parliament polls. This would, again, be on the basis of the current population strength. While the inaugural event was held on Hindu religious lines, all-religion prayers marked its grand finale, a fitting tribute to the spirit of unity of the nation, which should be preserved and promoted at all costs.

The highlight of the event was another fitting tribute to the cause of good governance. The Sengol that Prime Minister Modi installed prominently in the new Parliament, signifies at one level a transfer of power. Originally from the Chola dynasty, it had been handed over to the first Prime Minister Nehru when the British rulers transferred power to India on August 15, 1947. The name Sengol originates from the Tamil word Semmai that denotes righteousness. Sengol upholds the values of fairness and equality in the conduct of governance in a just manner. The handmade, gold-plated, 5ft tall rod has Nandi, the holy bull of Lord Shiva mounted on its top.

The Chola dynasty had huge military might at one time. It held the entire south India under its rule and carried with it a maritime fleet that went and captured Maldives, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. The Chola navy was the ultimate in ancient India’s maritime power between the 9-th and 11-th centuries. The Cholas excelled in both maritime and trade activities and are credited with linking old China’s markets with the rest of the world. They promoted agriculture, trade and cultural activities and built huge temples that are still the main attractions for tourists in Tamil Nadu and even Indonesia. While PM Modi invoked its strength and gave it an appropriate slot, India needs to walk miles and miles before it sees good governance. It’s our hope that ministers and parliamentarians would draw inspiration from this great symbol right before their eyes – even as they have turned their back on the Ashok Chakra, another dominant symbol of Independent India.