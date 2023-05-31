Agatha reviews central scheme implementation in Tura

Tura, May 31: The Member of the Parliament, 2-Tura Parliamentary Constituency Agatha K Sangma chaired the meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) Meeting today at Circuit House, Tura to review the status report and implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes under the Ministry of Rural Development and other Ministries in West Garo Hills District.

In her introductory remark, Agatha Sangma stated that monitoring of these schemes is necessary to ensure proper and effective implementation of centrally sponsored schemes for the interest of the people and overall development of the region. She also urged the departments to work in collaboration and enhance accountability and delivery mechanisms at all levels.

During the review meeting, the concerned departments presented the status report and highlighted the performance of various schemes being implemented by their respective departments in the district.

Centrally sponsored schemes such as MGNREGS, PMAY, National Social Assistance Scheme, NRLM under District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), MPLADS by Development Branch, Swachh Bharat Mission by Tura Municipal Board, DDU-GKY, Implementation of Food Security Act by Supply Department, PMEGP by DCIC, RKVY and PMKSY by Agriculture department, ICDS, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Midday Meal scheme, PMGSY and Highways by PWD, National Health Mission by DM & HO, PMKSY by Soil & Water Conservation and District Water Resources, etc were reviewed during the daylong meeting.

MLA of Rajabala Assembly Constituency Miznur Rahaman Kazi, Member District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) Silme Ch Marak, Vice Chairman of MCCL, Dabo Mrong Marak, Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, Jagdish Chelani, Chief Executive Officer, Tura Municipal Board Rikse R Marak, Project Director, DRDA and Additional Deputy Commissioner Dolrich B G Momin, Block Development Officers of West Garo Hills District, Heads of line Departments were among others who attended the review meeting.