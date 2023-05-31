All India Quiz on financial literacy held  

Tura, May 31: As part of the All India Quiz on Financial Literacy, the RBI organised a Block Level quiz competition today at Bakdil Centre Baghmara for the school children .

The quiz was organised in order to disseminate the message of Financial Literacy amongst the school students and the younger folks. Altogether five schools participated in the competition including Government Higher Secondary School Baghmara, Rongara Govt UP School, Rugapara Govt UP School, Silkigre Govt UP School and Chokpot Govt UP School, where Silkigre Govt UP School bagged the winner’s trophy and got selected to represent the District at State level quiz Competition to be held in Shillong.

Meanwhile, the NE Regional Office, Guwahati of M/s Engineering Projects (India) Limited (Govt. of India Enterprise), also organised a Quiz Competition at Don Bosco Henry Frassy Memorial Secondary School, Chidekgre, Tura in West Garo Hills as a part of the ongoing “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.