BSF seize garments worth Rs 13 lakh

Shillong, June 1: Acting on tip-off, vigilant BSF troops in Meghalaya seized clothing items including saris worth Rs 13 lakhs while being smuggled to Bangladesh from the bordering area of East Khasi Hills.

The consignment was seized by troops of Pyrdwah Border Outpost (BOP) when the miscreants were trying to cross it over to Bangladesh.

On being challenged by BSF, smugglers fled away from the spot leaving behind their head loads by taking advantage of thick vegetation and undulating terrain.

On searching, eight bundles of clothes were found from the spot. The seized items were handed over to concern customs office for further action.