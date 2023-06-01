TT players from GH does region proud

Tura, June 1: The Table Tennis Players of Garo Hills have done the region proud by winning medals at the recently concluded 39th Meghalaya State Table Tennis Championship, 2022 held at J N Indoor Stadium, Polo Shillong from May 29 to May 31.

The tournament was organized by the Meghalaya Table Tennis Association to encourage the players and also to popularise the game at all levels.

Jeff Alhamba K Marak bagged Gold in Boys Singles under 16, 17 and 19 years category, Gold in Boys Doubles under 15 and 17 years category and Bronze for Men’s Singles and Mixed Doubles while Vivek Hajong got Silver in Boys Singles under 17 and 19 years and Bronze for Boys Doubles under 17 years Category.

Azel Jonan M Marak bagged Gold in Boys Doubles under 17 years category and Bronze in Boys Doubles under 19 years category while Liam Othniel Ch Momin bagged Gold in Boys Doubles under 15 years category.

Meanwhile, Aquila Wegamra T Sangma got Silver in Boys Singles under 11 years category, Di Toomi V Ch Momin bagged Bronze in Mixed Doubles, Anshruta Nag bagged Silver in Girls Singles under 19 years category, Brooke Jakmikse K Marak bagged Gold in Girls Singles under 11 years category, Aara Niamca Ch Momin got Silver in Girls Singles under 11 years category and Gold in Girls Singles under 13 years category, Avery Sastia M Sangma bagged Bronze in Girls Singles under 11 years category and Silver in Girls Singles under 13 years category and Azaniah D Marak bagged Bronze in Girls Singles under 13 and 17 years category.

Aara Niamca Ch Momin had also been adjudged as the Most Promising Player.