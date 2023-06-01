Power Minister urged to look into Phulbari power woes

Tura, June 1: In the wake of the relentless heat wave currently being experienced in Garo Hills, the Centre for Environment Protection and Rural Development (CEPARD) on Thursday urged Power Minister, A T Mondal to look into the low voltage and erratic power supply in Phulbari area.

“CEPARD is requesting the State Power Minister, A.T. Mondal, to kindly take cognizance of the matter. We urge the Minister to restore proper power supply to the region at the earliest,” it said.

The organization pointed out that daily lives of the people are being impacted by the power supply issue and tyhat it was of the utmost importance to find a solution to the problem.

Meanwhile, the organization has also assured that it would be willing to give assistance in any way possible to bring a solution to the problem in the best interest of the general masses.