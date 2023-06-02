District level quiz on financial literacy held in Tura

Tura, June 2: The District Level Quiz on Financial Literacy was organised by the Reserve Bank of India at Hotel C N C, Burny Hills, Tura on 1st June, 2023. The Winners of the Block Level Quiz competitions held earlier participated in this quiz programme and two students from each block participated in this District Level quiz competition.

It may be mentioned that this is the initiative of RBI for the government schools and the quiz was conducted with an aim to provide information about financial literacy and its effort in fulfilling the vision of creating a financially aware and empowered India. The topics related to banking and financial sector and economy including G 20 were covered in the quiz.

Winners from 8 blocks of West Garo Hills District including North Garo Hills, East Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills participated in the District Level Quiz competition. The winners were felicitated with the distribution of trophies and participation certificates.

The District Level Winners will participate at the State level quiz competition which will culminate at the National level quiz competition afterwards.

The Regional Manager, SBI Abhijit and LDM, Pijush Brahma were present during the event while Manager and LDO Sharmishtha from RBI, Shillong and Representative from Bakdil assisted in conducting the quiz smoothly.