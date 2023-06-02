World Honeybee Day observed in SGH

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner of South Garo Hills District S Awasthi IAS reiterated the importance of pollinators and their contribution towards the sustainable development adding, South Garo Hills is blessed with natural resources and has immense potential when it comes to Agriculture and Horticulture.

The Deputy Commissioner also assured necessary assistance in different forms and also expressed his appreciations towards the Horticulture Department for organizing such event and for all the other activities that the department is doing to support the farmers from time to time.

Among others who were present and spoke on the occasion includes Shri Khelchandra Chongtham DDM, NABARD, Shri C.D.Sangma Project Manager DCIC, Smt T.M.Momin DHO, Shri B.K.Sangma DPM, MBMA , Shri C.D.Sangma Horticulture Development Officer (Hq)and others.

During the Programme, Honey Brand NE’ KHAT THI ( Which is Honey in Atong dialect) was launched. An interaction with the Bee Keepers and Farmers also took place on the day..

Tura, June 2: As part of the celebration of World Environment Day – On Mission Life: Lifestyle for Environment, the District Horticulture Department today organised the World Honey Bee Day at DRDA Training Hall Baghmara in South Garo HIlls. The programme was one among series of other events to be organized.