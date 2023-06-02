Construction of Raksamgre administrative building sought

Tura, June 2: Combined organizations from Raksamgre Civil Sub-Division in West Garo Hills including the AYWO, FKJGP, GSU, NGCO, ASWA, AHAM, Mothers’ Union, Senior Citizens Forum, local A’king Nokmas and others have written to the Meghalaya Chief Secretary to facilitate the construction of the Raksamgre Civil Sub-Division Administrative Building in the area.

The foundation stone for the construction of the said building was laid last year on September 22 by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in the presence of North Tura MLA and Advisor to the Chief Minister Thomas A Sangma.

The organizations pointed out that the Raksamgre Civil Sub-Division which houses two legislative assembly constituencies- the 44-Raksamgre and Tikrikilla comprises over 400 villages both in the hills and the plain areas and the administrative building was necessary to cater to the needs of the people.

They added that Raksamgre was a transit point for many villages from the area and that many public facilities like the Post Office, Weekly market, GHADC Inspection Bungalow and Range Office, PHE Office etc were all located in the area.

Reminding that the A’king nokmas of Napakgre and Gondagre had already donated the land necessary for the construction, the organizations urged the government to take necessary steps to begin the construction at the earliest.