GSU alleges illegal house construction at Ampati market

Tura, June 1: The Garo Student Union, Western Zone South, Ampati has alleged the illegal construction of an RCC building by one, Biju (Bijoy) Das, a resident of Ampati market in South West Garo Hills and has urged the GHADC to look into the matter.

In separate complaints to the GHADC Dy CEM, NIkman Ch Marak, the union informed that Das purchased a plot of land belonging to a tribal, one Bhakanta Koch and starteds the building construction which he claimed, is illegal as per the land laws of the state.

The union demanded that the illegal construction by Das be stopped immediately and that he be barred from entering the construction site permanently till the matter is resolved otherwise.