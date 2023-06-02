Many killed, 300 injured in train mishap at Balasore

New Delhi: Many people were killed and 300 were injured when a passenger train hit the derailed coaches of another train in Odisha’s Balasore this evening. Many are feared trapped. A third freight train was also involved in the accident, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena informed.

Coromandel Express, which was going from Kolkata to Chennai, rammed into the derailed coaches of the other train, which was going from Bengaluru to Kolkata, Railway Ministry spokesperson Amitabh Sharma told NDTV.

The details of the two trains are 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and 12864 Yashwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express.

Courtesy ndtv.com