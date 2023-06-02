School attendance monitoring system App launched in East Jaintia

Khliehriat, June 2/–/ Minister of Excise Department, Kyrmen Shylla today launched the “School Attendance Monitoring System” App, which is the first of its kind in the State of Meghalaya, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner East Jaintia Hills District, Khliehriat, A Baranwal and A Singh, SDO (Sadar), East Jaintia Hills District who was present via video conferencing among other officials and stakeholders.

The launching programme was held in the video conference room of the Deputy Commissioners Office, Khliehriat.

Addressing the gathering, Kyrmen Shylla, urged the teachers to work along with the District Administration through the Teacher Attendance Monitoring app. He stated that to be able to give justice to the children in the district, the teachers must show discipline and teach discipline to the children”.

“I believe that this app will benefit the student community in terms of not losing out because of the unauthorised absence of a teacher”, the Minister also said.

Earlier in the programme, A. K Singh, gave a presentation via video conferencing on the working of the App. He informed the gathering that the Teacher Attendance Monitoring app as the name suggests is a way of monitoring the attendance of teachers of various schools of the district that draw their salary from the Government of Meghalaya.

“Developed by UBI tech solution, the app works around Geo-fencing which creates a virtual barrier over a certain geographical area that triggers a response every time someone enters or exit the virtual fence”, he informed.

He also highlighted the features of the app stating that the app uses a facial recognition system that reads the unique features of a face with an accuracy of about 70% to identify the person and registering his or her attendance even in absence of internet connection and it also allows mark attendance from anywhere for field workers after geo-fencing is enabled in the nearby locations where the fieldworker is located.

“Through this app we will get the report of the individual teachers level, School level, cluster level, village level, and the entire district level so if the performance of the school is going down we can directly correlated with the teachers attendance”, he added.

It may be mentioned that a 15 days period will be given for all teachers in the district to register them in the App and it is further expected that by the 1st of July, 2023 all teachers of the District will be on board.