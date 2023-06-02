Naxals put up posters in Chhattisgarh in support of protesting wrestlers

Shillong, June 2: Women wrestlers who have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh have got support even from Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker who have put up a banner in their support.

The widely displayed banner, which called for the quick arrest of Brij Bhushan, a BJP MP, was seen on the Janakpur – Chhotebethia road.

The “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” programme has also drawn criticism from the Naxals, who refer to it as “mere hypocrisy.” The Partapur Area Committee erected the banner in the area under the control of the Bande police station.

India’s top wrestlers, who were dragged and removed from their protest site at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi last week, have given a five-day ultimatum to the government to take action against Brij Bhushan Singh.