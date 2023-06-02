JCCRP stages sit-in demonstration demanding review of RP

Jowai, June 2: The Jaiñtia Coordination Committee for Reservation Policy (JCCRP) comprising of Synjuk Waheh Shnong Ri War, Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU), Jaintia Youth Federation (JYF), Jaintia Students Movement (JSM) and East Jaintia National Council (EJNC), today staged a sit-in demonstration programme at Amlarem Sub-Division demanding review of the Reservation Policy (RP) of the State. The demonstration was led by Headman of Amlarem Kampher Pohlong.

Delivering a speech on behalf of this, they all slammed the MDA Government, they emphasized to amend the Reservation Policy in the state in order to avoid problems for the youth of our state especially for those educated unemployed ones. They laud VPP Chief Ardent Basaiawmoit for his sacrifice in order to make the cause a success thus forcing the Government to hold the expert committee to review the RP.

The NGOs urged the state government to hasten the process in acquiring the positive result.

JCCRP chairman Jershom Shylla and JSU President, Secretary JCCRP Sambormi Lyngdoh (President EJNC), Heiboimi, Kolmen Pohshna Adviser (SWCWJ), Deiwi Tongper (STIEH), Treibor Suchen (GS JSU), and others delivered speeches in the programme.