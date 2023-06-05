Don’t pay bribe to get govt schemes benefit: Ri Bhoi DSEO tells schools

Nongpoh, June 5: In an effort to promote transparency and eradicate corruption within the education sector, the District School Education Officer (DSEO) of Ri Bhoi District, P Lyngdoh Nonglait, emphasized that schools authorities need not pay any money to obtain opening permission, regularization, schemes, and benefits from the government. Nonglait made these remarks during a media interaction held on Monday.

Highlighting the importance of integrity and diligent work, Lyngdoh Nonglait reiterated that it was the responsibility of government officers to carry out their duties honestly and efficiently. She assured schools that if they meet the necessary norms and requirements established by the government, they will be entitled to receive the schemes and benefits they deserve, without having to pay any bribes. This holds true not only for the DSEO and SDSEO offices but also for the SSA and BMCs at the Block levels, including Umling, Umsning, Jirang, and Bhoirymbong C & RD Block.

Moreover, Lyngdoh Nonglait encouraged any member of the public or school authority who encounters demands for money in exchange for schemes or benefits, to promptly report the matter to the DSEO’s office. She assured that necessary actions would be taken to address such misconduct and uphold the principles of fairness and transparency.

Furthermore, the DSEO clarified that schools are only required to pay fees for Bharat Scouts & Guides and Teachers Welfare Fund. However, these payments must be accompanied by a receipt. Apart from these specific fees, schools are not expected to pay any additional charges or bribes to access government schemes and benefits.

Lyngdoh Nonglait’s statement serves as a significant step towards promoting integrity within the education system and ensuring that schools receive their entitlements without being subjected to corrupt practices. By discouraging bribery and emphasizing accountability, this initiative aims to create an environment conducive to the overall development and well-being of the educational institutions and the students they serve.