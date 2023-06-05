Gadkari inaugurates projects worth Rs 1450 cr in Assam

Guwahati, June 5: In a significant boost to infrastructure development in Assam, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated projects worth Rs 1450 crore in the state.

Among the projects virtually inaugurated by the Union minister include the four-lane section between Nagaon Bypass-Teliagaon, and Teliagaon-Rangagara.

He also laid the foundation for the Mangaldai Bypass and the four-lane section between Daboka-Parakhuwa in the presence of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The 18-km long four-lane section between Nagaon Bypass-Teliagaon and Teliagaon-Rangagara is worth Rs 403 crore. This widened highway enhances accessibility between north Assam and Upper Assam, fuelling economic growth and opening new opportunities.

The foundation for the construction of a 15-km bypass in Mangaldai on national highway-15 with a total cost of Rs 535 crore will strengthen links between Assam, West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh, fostering seamless travel and regional integration.

The foundation for the 13-km long bypass between Daboka and Parakhuwa on national highway-29 with a total cost of Rs 517 crore will strengthen connections along the Guwahati-Dimapur Economic Corridor and links with Myanmar and Thailand.

Besides, the bypass will enhance inter-regional connectivity between Assam and Nagaland.