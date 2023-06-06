SCPCR condemns sexual assault on minors in WKH village

Shillong, June 6: The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has strongly condemned the alleged sexual assault of the 15 minors by a person from a village in West Khasi Hills (WKH).

The startling revelation came to light from Umsaw Tyllang village following the commission of the crime on a 10-year-old boy, who was the latest victim.

While speaking to reporters, SCPCR chairperson, Iamonlang Syiem said that the district protection officers along with the police are on the field to find out the details of the case.

She also informed that she be visiting the village most likely next week.