Odd-even rule

Editor,

People who own more than one vehicle having ending odd and even registration numbers would always welcome this road rationing scheme, for their own convenience. Please think about those who took a loan for one second-hand Maruti 800 or Tata Nano. We paid our taxes in full, not 50%, so we should get even space to drive our vehicles.

Yours etc.,

Pakyntein

Via email

Illogical decision on odd-even scheme

Editor,

The decision of the DC, Shillong to implement “odd-even” scheme to alleviate the traffic woes in Shillong is baffling to say the least. The idea itself is not wrong but the plan to implement the odd-even scheme on public transport instead of on private vehicles is what beggars belief. Public transportation is the lifeline of the country and the ban carries far reaching implications then what was apparently foreseen before notifying the scheme. Hundreds of ordinary citizens who depend on public transportation will suffer as will the drivers.

One fails to understand why the private vehicles, which are the major cause of traffic woes in the city, were kept out of the ambit of the scheme. This easily would have solved, at least temporarily, the traffic issues while giving the administration the much-needed time to effect systemic changes in the traffic system over the long run.

This will be another case where the administration will probably end up rolling back another unpopular decision not backed by logic.

Yours etc.,

Sumit Kar

New Delhi

Riatsasim Jowai to Myntdu Bridge needs urgent repair

Editor,

I am writing to draw attention to a critical issue that has been overlooked for far too long—the deteriorating condition of the road from Riatsasim to Myntdu Bridge, Treiongriang, Jowai. It is around 2 kilometres and the starting part of Jowai-Amlarem-Dawki (JAD) Road which is a busy road connecting Jowai, the District Headquarter and Amlarem, the Sub-divisional Head of Amlarem Sub-Division where many travellers including tourists travel to and fro on a daily basis. This road, has been left unattended for several years, resulting in numerous safety hazards and inconvenience for residents and commuters alike. This road, besides being very narrow and winding is being destroyed due to incessant heavy rains during the monsoons in the past few years.

The heavy rain leads to landslides on the sides of the road, posing significant risks to motorists. The absence of guard walls exacerbates these dangers, leaving vehicles vulnerable to accidents and potential injuries. Further, the lack of proper drainage systems has caused rainwater to erode the sides of the road, making it narrower and more susceptible to damage. The result is the formation of numerous potholes, making travel on this road an arduous and hazardous experience. This narrow and damaged road ultimately creates inconvenience and poses a threat to the lives of drivers and all commuters who travel through this road and eventually may cause loss to human lives unless immediately prevented.

It is disheartening to note that while the road from Myntdu Bridge, Treiongriang to Lad Mustem has undergone expansions and improvements, and also many new roads worth hundred crores of rupees are being constructed, the mentioned part of the JAD road has been continuously neglected for a significant period of time. The disparity in infrastructure development has not only inconvenienced the local community but also compromised their safety.

I urge the concerned authorities to take immediate action to address these pressing issues. Constructing strong guard walls on both sides of the road would indeed be a crucial safety measure, particularly in areas prone to landslides during rainy days. Additionally, proper drainage systems should be implemented to prevent further erosion and damage. Widening the road would be beneficial to alleviate the difficulties faced by drivers. Even a modest expansion of 5 to 6 inches on both sides would provide much-needed relief to the drivers.

I also call upon the support of fellow community members to join this cause and raise their voices against the neglect of this Road. Together, we can create a collective pressure on the authorities to prioritize the maintenance and safety of this vital roadway.

As a frequent and concerned traveller, it compels me to write this letter with the hope that the Government and the PWD Minister see and read it and ultimately do the needful.

Yours etc.,

Passah

Jowai

A national tragedy

Editor,

The railway accident in Odisha is shocking, horrible and woeful. It is the worst rail accident in India in nearly three decades that left 288 people dead and over 1100 injured(still counting). Watching the video and pictures of the train accident is very sorrowful. My condolences to all people who have lost their loved ones.

It was a horrible tragedy, but by taking steps to improve safety. We can prevent future tragedies.

Yours etc.,

Jahangir Ali,

Maharashtra