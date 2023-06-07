Meghalaya govt requests NTA to allot more CUET centres in state

Shillong, June 7: Meghalaya Education Miniister , Rakkam A Sangma on Wednesday informed that the State government had already communicated to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to provide more Common University Entrance Test (CUET) examination centres to the State.

“For CUET examination we have already made a note to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to give us more centres. The students of the state will be appearing for CUET this year,” informed the Education Minister.

He said, “We will aggressively work with the NTA and the government of India so that enough centres will be placed across the State”.