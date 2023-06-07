RBi conducts quiz on financial literacy for students

Jowai, June 7: The Reserve Bank of India, Shillong today conducted a District Level Quiz of the All India Quiz on Financial Literacy 2023 for the students of classes VIII to X of East Jaintia Hills District.

The quiz competition was held at Yutran Inn, Ladthadlaboh, Jowai. The teams participating in the quiz comprised two students each representing different Government Schools of the District.

The quiz was conducted with the motive to give further impetus to financial literacy efforts and to fulfill the vision of creating a financially aware and empowered India.

The topics related to banking/ financial sector and economy including G 20 fora were covered in the quiz.

While Sutnga Government UP School bagged the 1st prize; the 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up was bagged by Rymbai Government Secondary School and Tep Kyndait Government UP School respectively.

The winners were given cash prizes along with a trophy and participation certificates.

The winner will next compete at the State level quiz which will be followed by a Zonal Level Quiz and will finally culminate at a National level quiz that will be held during the G20 event. The participants and the teachers from the respective schools in East Jaintia Hills District appreciated the RBI’s endeavour in conducting the quiz.