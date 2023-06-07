Phidalia Toi removed as chairperson of Meghalaya Women Commission

Shillong, June 7: Noted Jowai-based filmmaker, Phidalia Toi has been removed from the post of the chairperson of the Meghalaya State Commission for Women.

Informing this here on Wednesday, Social Welfare Minister, Paul Lyngdoh said that she (Toi) does not qualify to be the chairperson of the commission any longer as she was involved in an election campaign hence violated the rules laid down in the Meghalaya State Commission for Women Act, 2005.

“I have studied the file of the person concerned. She is supposed to attend at least three meetings of the commission according to the rules. But she has abstained from four meetings. It was also on this ground that she can longer continue as the chairperson of the commission,” Lyngdoh said.

When asked if steps have been taken to appoint a new chairperson, he said “A women commission is a very important constitutional body and you need to have people who have the drive and the interest in the office because there is so much that the commission is entrusted with,” Social Welfare Minister.

He further said that this was a subject which he would take up with the Chief Minister since this is a very vital body.

“We will come up with a panel of names and then I will discuss this with the CM,” Lyngdoh said

When asked if the appointment of the chairperson of such an important body should be free from political affiliation, the Social Welfare Minister said that when he was here there was no need to have any doubt since he always prefers merit and also quality.

“So there is no shadow of doubt that we will

Further, he informed that the other members of the commission will continue until the end of the tenure.

“But the new chairperson will have to be appointed,” Social Welfare Minister added.

It may be recalled that the state government on February 16 last had issued an order cancelling the denotification order of the commission.

The Social Welfare department on February 14 had stated that the term of the Commission stood denotified with effect from January 18, 2023.

The issue came up after there were allegations that Toi violated the model code of conduct by participating in an election rally of Jowai legislator Wailadmiki Shylla.