HPC accepts proposal for 2nd phase construction of Meghalaya Assembly building

Shillong, June 8: The High Powered Committee (HPC) on the construction of the new Assembly Building met today at the Taj Vivanta Hotel here and was attended by Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong & Sniawbhalang Dhar and other legislators and officers of various line departments.

Following the meeting, Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma informed that the agenda taken up were review of the progress of construction of the main building, proposal for the second-phase of construction and presentation on security systems.

He informed that the HPC, Assembly Secretariat, and line departments have accepted the proposal for the second phase and the proposal will be submitted to the Ministry of DoNER.