Respite from heat likely as RMC forecasts rain in NE

Guwahati, June 8: With the onset of southwest monsoon in Kerala on Thursday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here has forecast increased rainfall activity across parts of Northeast India till June 12, 2023.

“Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala today against the normal date of June 1, 2023. Further advance is likely into some parts of Northeast India during the next 48 hours,” a statement from RMC here informed.

Moreover, there will be an expected increase in rainfall activity over the Northeast region during the next five days.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of northeastern states during the next 48 hours. Moisture incursion owing to strong low-level Southerly/Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India is very likely during the next five days,” the Met office informed.

“Under its influence, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall activities with heavy to very heavy rainfall/ thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur over the northeast region during the next five days,” it said.

The predicted rainfall is expected to bring much-needed relief to people across a region reeling under soaring temperatures and high humidity levels owing to lack of rain in the past few weeks.

The capital city of Assam on Wednesday recorded the second highest maximum temperature (38.9 degrees Celsius) in the month of June since the year 2011.

On Thursday also, despite a smart shower in the afternoon, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius.

The mercury levels peaked at 39 degrees Celsius in the town of Tezpur in Sonitpur district on Thursday while the maximum temperature in the southern Assam city of Silchar was recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, most Northeast towns and cities recorded high temperatures on Thursday. Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius.