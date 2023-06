If Godse is India’s good son so are Veerapan, Vijay Malya, Dawood Ibrahim: JD(U) MLC

Giriraj Singh made the remark during his two-day visit to Dantewada in Chhattisgarh on Friday. “If Nathuram Godse is a murderer of Gandhi then he is a good son of the country. He was born in India unlike Babar and Aurangzeb who were attackers of the country.”

Slamming Singh, Kumar said, “The killer of our father of the nation can never be a good son of the country.”

“Anybody calling Nathuram Godse a good son of India, is a blot on our country. How can a killer of our ‘Father of the Nation’ be a good son of the country? And if Godse is the good son of the country then Veerapan, dacoits of Chambal, Vijay Malya, Dawood Ibrahim too should be called so,” Kumar said.

“BJP leaders glorifying the murderer of Gandhiji reflects their ill-political culture. They lack the knowledge of history,” he added.