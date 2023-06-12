Madras HC to hear Dhoni’s contempt of court case against IPS officer

Justices M. Sundar and K. Govindarajan Thilakavadi told senior counsel P.R. Raman, representing Dhoni, and Advocate Perumbalavil Radhakrishnan, counsel for the IAS officer, that generally the court hears the contempt of court case every Thursday and hence would hear this case also on June 15 which is a Thursday.

Dhoni had prayed the court to punish Sampath Kumar for the latter’s remarks against the judiciary in his written statement filed in response to a Rs 100 crore defamation suit filed by the ace cricketer against the IPS officer for having named him in the IPL betting scam.

Advocate General of Tamil Nadu, R. Shanmugasundaram had granted permission to the cricketer as required under the Contempt of Courts Act to move his case petition.

Shanmugasundaram had granted permission after he was clear that the remarks made by the IPS officer in the written statement amounted to scandalising court proceedings.