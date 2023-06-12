Nichols Roy was architect of 6th Schedule of the Constitution: Prof War

Shillong, June 12: Padmashree awardee, Prof Badaplin War said that late Rev JJM Nichols Roy has made enormous contributions both as a Christian Minister and also as statesman.

While speaking at the function to commemorate late Rev Nichol’s Roy 139th birth anniversary organized by Rev JJM Nichols Roy Memorial Committee and Rev JJM Memorial Nichols Roy College here on Monday, Prof War said that late Rev Nichols Roy was the architect of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

According to her, he (late Rev Nichols Roy) also assured of protecting the rights over land of tribal population of the state and the creation of the Autonomous District Councils through the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

On the occasion, three students of Rev JJM Nichols Roy Memorial College were also felicitated.

Others present on the occasion include Rev JJM Nichols Memorial Committee chairman, Ransom Sutnga who chaired the function and governing body of JJM Nichols Roy College president, Rev AC Moore.