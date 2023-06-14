CUET examinees from Tura allotted examination centre in Ranchi

Tura, June 14: In a shocking turn of events, a group of candidates from Don Bosco College in Tura, Meghalaya, who were scheduled to take the Central University Entrance Test (CUET), have been assigned an examination center in Ranchi, Jharkhand. This decision by the National Testing Agency (NTA) has left the students and their parents in disbelief and dismay.

The students had initially selected Shillong as their first preference and Guwahati as their second preference for the CUET examination centers. However, they were appalled to discover that Ranchi had been allotted to them instead. The sudden change of venue has caused significant inconvenience and logistical challenges for the students, who were already preparing for the examination under the assumption they would be taking it closer to home.

Adding to the students’ distress, the date of the CUET examination is set for June 16, and the students received their admit cards only on the morning of June 14. This has left them with very little time to make the necessary arrangements for travel and accommodation in faraway Ranchi.

The gravity of the situation is exacerbated by the fact that the Environmental Studies (EVS) examination of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), which was originally scheduled for June 14, has been postponed to June 20, 2023. Given the geographical distance between Ranchi and Tura, it is practically impossible for the students to return in time to write their NEHU examination, putting their academic future at risk.

The students and their parents have expressed their frustration and disappointment at the decision made by the NTA. They feel that the sudden change of the examination center without prior notice or consent is a blatant violation of their rights and an act of harassment.

They argue that the NTA’s actions have deprived them of the opportunity to pursue their education in a central university, undermining their aspirations and academic prospects.