JioCinema acquires digital rights for India’s tour of West Indies 2023

Shillong, June 14: JioCinema, a popular digital streaming platform, has announced its acquisition of the digital rights to India’s Tour of West Indies 2023. The month-long cricket series, which consists of two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is, will be live-streamed on the platform.

The bilateral tour, featuring matches in multiple formats, is scheduled to commence on July 12 with the first Test taking place in Dominica, followed by the second Test in Trinidad. This Test series will mark the beginning of India’s World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. The three-match ODI series will begin on July 27 and will be held in Barbados and Trinidad. The five-match T20 competition will kick off in Trinidad on August 3, followed by two matches in Guyana and the last two fixtures in Florida, USA.

Hursh Shrivastava, Viacom18’s Head of Strategy, Partnership & Acquisitions for Sports, expressed his excitement about the partnership with JioCinema. He praised the platform for its seamless streaming experience and technological capabilities, which have set impressive benchmarks. Shrivastava also mentioned the commitment to providing viewers with a world-class presentation for the India Tour of West Indies 2023.

Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to enjoying the thrilling matches of this highly anticipated series on JioCinema, ensuring a convenient and immersive digital viewing experience.