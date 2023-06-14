Assam minister moots laughing clubs for well-being of senior citizens

Guwahati, June 14: In order to address to the loneliness plaguing the life of senior citizens in the society and to take care of their mental well-being, Assam’s minister for cultural affairs and industries and commerce, Bimal Borah has called upon various social organisations and voluntary groups to set up laughing clubs in various places of Charaideo districts of Assam.

The minister who is in-charge of Charaideo district, during a review meeting of various welfare and development schemes of the district in the Deputy Commissioner’s office at Sonari on Tuesday night, observed that weakening human bonding in the society in these days of fast-paced development may encourage disruptive forces to rear their heads and that can be defeated only through all-encompassing development benefitting all the strata of the society through implementation and welfare and development schemes initiated by the government.

Taking a review of implementation of development schemes in the district in presence of the Sonari MLA Dharmeswar Konwar and Deputy Commissioner Nibedan Das Patwary, the minister called for institution of an inquiry by the DC into delay in implementation of Assam Mala (roads) project in the district. He also asked the DC to set up coordination with PWD (Roads) and PWD (Buildings) to accelerate the pace of implementation of departmental schemes.

He announced that the Industries and Commerce department would provide Rs 2 lakh per head seed money to 3000 enterprising youths from the district to start self-employment ventures in various sectors especially in the potent veterinary and animal husbandry sectors.

He asked the district health department to set up a helpline number to facilitate beneficiaries to avail benefits under Ayushman Assam Card. He said ASHA workers may be trained in yoga for the purpose of spread of practice of yoga in various parts of the district.

The minister reviewed the flood-preparedness in the district in view of the onset of the monsoon besides delving deep into the status of implementation of all government schemes in the bordering district related to different departments.