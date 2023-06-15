2 apprehended with heroin by Meghalaya Police and ANTF

Shillong, June 15: Meghalaya Police and ANTF today apprehended two drug peddlers and recovered contraband heroin from their possession in two separate search operations in a check-post set up near BMS Fuel Station at Nongsning under Khliehriat police station.

The joint team of Meghalaya Police and ANTF recovered 278.03 gms of heroin contained in 26 soap cases from one drug peddler identified as Thathang Touthang who was travelling from from Aizawl to Shillong.

In another search operation at the same place, the joint team recovered 353.34gm of heroin contained in 33 soap cases carried by one Sujit Paul who was driving a Mahindra Scorpio.