Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announces Raima Sen as cast member of ‘The Vaccine War’

Shillong, June 15: Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, renowned for his film ‘The Kashmir Files,’ unveiled the latest addition to the cast of his upcoming movie ‘The Vaccine War’ on Wednesday. Actress Raima Sen has joined the ensemble, which already includes actors such as Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, and Sapthami Gowda.

Since its announcement, ‘The Vaccine War’ has become a subject of intense debate, generating significant buzz on social media platforms. In a video shared on Twitter, Vivek Agnihotri expressed his delight at meeting Raima Sen during his recent visit to Kolkata and extending an invitation for her to join the film.

The filmmaker introduced Raima Sen in a 52-second clip, captioning it as “Look who joined the cast of #TheVaccineWar. #ATrueStory.”

While many details about the film are currently undisclosed, the title itself hints at the underlying themes and central focus. ‘The Vaccine War’ aims to delve into the world of Indian bio-scientists and their groundbreaking indigenous vaccines. Additionally, the movie seeks to pay tribute to the unwavering dedication of the scientific and medical community who confronted the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘The Vaccine War’ is scheduled for release on October 20, 2023, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra, and will be available in 11 languages.