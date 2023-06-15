Neena Gupta starrer ‘Hindi-Vindi’ to celebrate Hindi language and NRI heritage

Shillong, June 15: Actress Neena Gupta, with an array of upcoming releases, has revealed that her forthcoming film ‘Hindi-Vindi’ will put Hindi in the spotlight for the NRI audience. The movie revolves around NRIs who have made a lasting impact on the global stage.

This musical film offers a glimpse into the inter-generational language barriers and love shared between a visiting grandmother and her Australian-Indian grandchild, Kabir. The story follows Kabir’s transformative journey as he learns Hindi through a fusion of Western and Indian music. The cast includes Neena Gupta as the grandmother, Mihir Ahuja as Kabir, and Shannon K. as Rihanna.

Expressing her excitement about the project, Neena Gupta said, “I am thrilled to play a pivotal role in the upcoming film Hindi-Vindi. Hindi holds a special place in my heart, and this film brings it to the forefront for the NRI audience. I am also looking forward to collaborating with the talented young filmmakers Ali, Jayant, and Aniket. They have a passion for telling intriguing stories. Shooting in Australia adds to my excitement.”

Directed by Ali Sayed and co-written by Ali Sayed and Jay Sharma, the film promises an authentic portrayal of heritage and family bonds. It will be shot in Australia, showcasing the beautiful fusion of cultures.

Ali Sayed, the director of Hindi-Vindi, commented, “Hindi-Vindi is a story that I have been working on for the past four years, and I am incredibly excited to finally share it with the world. This film is close to my heart, and it will resonate with immigrants and audiences worldwide. We are proud to collaborate with a talented cast and crew from Australia and India, and we believe that this creative partnership will showcase the best of both cultures.”