Hero MotoCorp launches 160R 4V in India worth Rs 1,27,000

Shillong, June 15: Hero MotoCorp, one of India’s leading motorcycle manufacturers, has introduced the highly anticipated Hero 160R 4V in the country. The motorcycle comes with a starting price of Rs 1,27,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and bookings for the bike will open tomorrow, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin in the second week of July.

According to Hero MotoCorp, the Hero 160R 4V has received 12 patents and has undergone extensive testing, covering over 2,00,000 kilometers across various terrains.

The Hero 160R 4V is offered in three variants: Standard, Connected, and Pro. Here are the variant-wise prices of the Hero 160R 4V (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The motorcycle is equipped with a powerful 163cc 4-valve oil-cooled engine that produces a maximum power of 16.9PS. It features USD forks, and Hero MotoCorp claims that it is the fastest and lightest 160cc motorcycle in India, boasting the most advanced telematics technology.

With its dynamic and aggressive stance, the Hero 160R 4V showcases a lowered headlamp and an elevated tank profile. The bike is available in both split-seat and single-seat configurations, with a seat height of 795mm. It is offered in three striking colors.

The launch of the all-new Hero 160R 4V brings an exciting addition to the Indian motorcycle market, offering power, performance, and advanced features to motorcycle enthusiasts.