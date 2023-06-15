Delhi police says no proof against WFI chief in minor’s sexual harassment allegations, requests FIR cancellation

Shillong, June 15: The Delhi Police has reported a lack of evidence regarding the sexual harassment accusations made by a minor against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan. As a result, the police have sought the cancellation of the First Information Report (FIR) filed against the accused.

