Security Breach: Bihar Chief Minister’s morning walk interrupted by unidentified biker

Shillong, June 15: A significant security lapse occurred when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on his routine morning walk in Patna on Thursday (June 15).

The incident took place as the Chief Minister was walking from his residence to Circular Housing on Circular Road. According to eyewitnesses, an unidentified biker managed to breach the security cordon and entered Circular Road, directly onto the path of Nitish Kumar’s morning walk.

In response to the breach, the Chief Minister had to swiftly jump from the road onto the sidewalk to ensure his safety. Security personnel quickly apprehended the biker involved in the incident.

Following the incident, the commandant of the Special Security Group (SSG) and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Patna were summoned to the Chief Minister’s residence to address the matter.

It is crucial for authorities to investigate and rectify this security breach to ensure the safety of the Chief Minister and prevent such incidents in the future.